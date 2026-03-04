Double Standards of the United States of America

During the Cold War, international politics was largely interpreted through the rivalry between two ideological blocs. On one side stood the communist world led by the Soviet Union; on the other stood the United States and its allies, who presented themselves as the representatives of the “free world.” Within that historical context, the United States was widely portrayed as the leading defender of freedom and democracy. Compared with the authoritarian structure of the Soviet system, this characterization was not entirely unfounded. The Soviet Union was built upon a one-party dictatorship that rejected political pluralism and imposed strict limitations on individual liberties, civil rights, and freedom of expression. Against such a background, the liberal democratic institutions of the United States appeared as a clear alternative.

However, the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 fundamentally transformed the international system. The disappearance of the bipolar ideological confrontation also created a new intellectual space in which the policies of the United States could be evaluated more independently. During the Cold War, many of America’s actions were interpreted within the framework of the struggle against communism. Once that framework disappeared, observers began to scrutinize whether the United States truly acted as a consistent defender of democracy and human rights, or whether these values were often invoked selectively to justify strategic interests.

In the decades following the Cold War, the United States has frequently justified its foreign policy by referring to universal principles such as democracy, human rights, and freedom. American leaders regularly argue that these values form the moral foundation of international order and that the United States has a special responsibility to defend them around the world. Yet when American foreign policy is examined in practice, a significant gap emerges between rhetoric and reality. This gap has led many observers to conclude that the United States often operates according to a pattern of double standards in its international conduct.

Selective Alliances and Strategic Interests

One of the most visible examples of this inconsistency can be observed in the Middle East. The United States maintains close political, military, and economic relationships with several governments in the region that cannot be described as liberal democracies. Countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and several Gulf monarchies have long enjoyed strong American support. These relationships include extensive military aid, security cooperation, arms sales, and diplomatic backing in international institutions.

Yet the political systems of many of these states fall far short of democratic standards. Political opposition is often restricted, elections are limited or tightly controlled, and civil liberties are frequently constrained. International organizations and human rights groups regularly document concerns regarding political repression, limits on press freedom, and restrictions on civic participation in these countries.

Despite these issues, the United States continues to regard many of these regimes as strategic partners. The explanation usually lies in geopolitical calculations. Control over key waterways, access to energy resources, regional security cooperation, and counterterrorism initiatives all play major roles in shaping American policy. As a result, political systems that might otherwise be criticized for democratic deficiencies are often tolerated—or even supported—when they align with American strategic priorities.

This pattern suggests that democratic principles are not always the decisive factor in determining American alliances. Instead, geopolitical interests frequently take precedence. Authoritarian governments that cooperate with Washington may receive diplomatic protection and financial assistance, while similar regimes that oppose American influence are treated very differently.

This selective approach creates a credibility problem for American foreign policy. When democratic values are emphasized only in certain contexts, they begin to appear less like universal principles and more like political tools. In the eyes of many observers around the world, this undermines the moral authority that the United States seeks to claim as a defender of freedom.

Sanctions, Pressure, and the Politics of Isolation

The contrast becomes even more apparent when examining American policy toward countries such as Iran and Cuba. For decades, both nations have faced extensive economic sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and political isolation from the United States. American officials frequently justify these measures by citing the absence of democratic governance, the suppression of political freedoms, and violations of human rights.

There is no doubt that both Iran and Cuba have political systems that attract serious criticism from advocates of liberal democracy. Restrictions on political opposition, limitations on civil liberties, and centralized political power have all been widely documented. Yet the argument raised by critics of American foreign policy is not that these governments should be immune from criticism. Rather, the criticism centers on the inconsistency with which democratic standards are applied.

If democracy and human rights were the primary criteria guiding American policy, then similar standards would presumably be applied across the board. However, as previously noted, the United States often maintains cooperative relations with governments that exhibit comparable or even more severe democratic shortcomings. This discrepancy leads many analysts to conclude that the promotion of democracy is often secondary to broader strategic considerations.

The case of Iran illustrates this tension particularly clearly. Iran has been subjected to extensive sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and periodic military confrontation with the United States. These measures are frequently justified on the grounds of both security concerns and the Iranian government’s internal political structure. Yet critics argue that similar concerns about governance and political freedoms rarely provoke comparable responses when they arise in states that are strategically aligned with Washington D.C.

Cuba provides another longstanding example. Since the early 1960s, the United States has imposed an economic embargo on the island, arguing that the Cuban government’s political system violates democratic norms. Over the decades, this embargo has become one of the longest-running sanctions regimes in modern international politics. While American policymakers frame the policy as a defense of democratic principles, critics note that numerous non-democratic governments around the world have maintained close ties with the United States without facing comparable economic penalty.

The result is a perception that American foreign policy distinguishes sharply between “friendly authoritarianism” and “hostile authoritarianism.” Governments that align themselves with American geopolitical objectives may be tolerated despite democratic shortcomings, while those that challenge American influence may become targets of sanctions, diplomatic isolation, or even military pressure.

This pattern reinforces the argument that the United States often operates according to a logic of interest rather than a consistent commitment to universal values. From a realist perspective, this may not be surprising. International relations have always involved calculations of power, security, and strategic advantage. States rarely base their policies purely on moral principles. Nevertheless, the United States frequently presents its foreign policy as morally grounded in the defense of freedom and human rights. When actual policies appear inconsistent with that claim, the discrepancy becomes particularly noticeable.

What Should the USA Do?

In conclusion, the global role of the United States continues to be shaped by a complex mixture of ideals and interests. The language of democracy, freedom, and human rights remains central to US political discourse and foreign policy rhetoric. However, the practical application of these values often reveals significant inconsistencies. Strategic alliances with authoritarian regimes, combined with severe sanctions against other governments accused of similar shortcomings, create a pattern that many observers interpret as a double standard.

This does not necessarily mean that the United States alone behaves in this way. Most states pursue policies that reflect their national interests. Yet the United States occupies a unique position in the international system. Because it frequently presents itself as the leading defender of democratic values, its actions are judged according to a higher standard. When those actions appear selective or inconsistent, the credibility of its moral claims is weakened.

Ultimately, if democracy and human rights are to function as genuine universal principles rather than instruments of geopolitical strategy, they must be applied with greater consistency. Otherwise, the gap between rhetoric and reality would continue to fuel skepticism towards US foreign policy and the ideals it claims to defend.